CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang

Ransomware gangs get more aggressive against law enforcement

Man kills 6, then self, at Colorado birthday party shooting

Job market for new grads: Much hiring but much competition

After court nixes eviction ban, race is on for federal help

Tearful reunions mark second Mother’s Day under pandemic

Some states plan big spending with Biden’s aid, others wait

Is Epic Games’ showdown with Apple turning into a mismatch?

Micronesians feel hatred in Hawaii, decry police shooting

Nebraska death sentences continue despite no execution drugs

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

White House mandates new set of cyber initiatives

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up