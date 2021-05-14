CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:23 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means

Report: Ohio fraternity knew dangers before hazing death

Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

Appeals court upholds $25M award in Monsanto cancer case

Philadelphia now says MOVE victims’ remains weren’t cremated

Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay

Oklahoma governor booted from Tulsa Race Massacre commission

Columbus reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill

Pennsylvania voters to decide racial equity amendment

Street racing surges across US amid coronavirus pandemic

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Time for federal employees to return to the office, congressman says

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

GAO looks to ramp up Innovation Lab work through cloud investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up