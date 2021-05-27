AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims
Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military
California giving $116 million to people who get virus shots
BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation
‘Nothing looks good’ preparing for summer wildfire season
Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time
Auditors find no fraud in disputed New Hampshire election
Faith, political leaders unite in rally against antisemitism
Survivor: California shooter was ‘outsider’ in workplace
Genetically modified salmon head to US dinner plates
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.