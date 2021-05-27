MEMORIAL DAY: DC seminar provides support for families | How US honored Memorial Day | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military

California giving $116 million to people who get virus shots

BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation

‘Nothing looks good’ preparing for summer wildfire season

Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time

Auditors find no fraud in disputed New Hampshire election

Faith, political leaders unite in rally against antisemitism

Survivor: California shooter was ‘outsider’ in workplace

Genetically modified salmon head to US dinner plates

