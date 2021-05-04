CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

America’s new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India

As pandemic ebbs, an old fear is new again: mass shootings

Idaho legislative intern reports rape, is ID’d by lawmaker

Chauvin’s lawyer seeks new trial, hearing to impeach verdict

National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

LA, San Francisco lead California business reopening pace

Gov. Whitmer among 7 awarded for courage by JFK Foundation

Professor overcomes loss to craft COVID-19 student brochures

Wind, rain pound South amid flood fears and water rescues

