AP Top U.S. News at 1:15 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Citizenship agency eyes improved service without plan to pay Grim western fire season starts much drier than record 2020 Floyd’s…

Citizenship agency eyes improved service without plan to pay Grim western fire season starts much drier than record 2020 Floyd’s death laid bare the ‘Minnesota Paradox’ of racism It’s not just Arizona: Push to review 2020 ballots spreads In NYC’s furthest flung neighborhood, vaccine a tough sell Families separated at Mexico border build new American life Who’s an astronaut as private spaceflight picks up speed? Nonpartisan budget report says future nuke costs are rising US Judge: Saipan casino builder must pay 7 ex-workers $5.4M Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.