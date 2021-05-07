AP Top U.S. News at 9:09 p.m. EDT

4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks
Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls
In surprise, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms won’t seek a second term
Authorities: Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar
California leaving: State population declines for first time
Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill passes House
AP Interview: NASA chief big on climate, hedges on moon date
Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves signed by governor
Chicago suburb set to pay reparations, but not all on board
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.