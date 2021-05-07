CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. to end capacity restrictions | DC display honors nurses | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:09 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

In surprise, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms won’t seek a second term

Authorities: Fake vaccination cards sold at California bar

California leaving: State population declines for first time

Texas GOP’s voting restriction bill passes House

AP Interview: NASA chief big on climate, hedges on moon date

Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves signed by governor

Chicago suburb set to pay reparations, but not all on board

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Appeals court rules in favor of VA whistleblower involving multiple agencies

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up