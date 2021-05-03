CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India

Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia

San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are getting divorced

Marine inspector general suspended amid tank sinking probe

US appeals court considers Idaho transgender athletes ban

Calls for justice at N.C. funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.

Death draws attention to police putting suspects face down

Chauvin juror defends participation in Washington protest

AP-NORC poll: Government should help Americans age at home

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

