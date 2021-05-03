AP Top U.S. News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 2 in Georgia
San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling
Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are getting divorced
Marine inspector general suspended amid tank sinking probe
US appeals court considers Idaho transgender athletes ban
Calls for justice at N.C. funeral of Andrew Brown Jr.
Death draws attention to police putting suspects face down
Chauvin juror defends participation in Washington protest
AP-NORC poll: Government should help Americans age at home
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.