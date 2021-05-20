MEMORIAL DAY: AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:24 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts

Justice delayed? In wealthy California town, officer kills 2

US jobless claims fall again as some states end federal aid

House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

Reporter’s driverless van ride: Cool tech, freaky turns

UN refugee agency calls on US to end asylum restrictions

1 dead off San Diego coast in apparent smuggling attempt

Minneapolis mayor: After year of reckoning, time for change

Experts predict busy Atlantic storm season but not like 2020

Man accused of killing Yale grad student returned to Conn.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Air Force will turn its tankers into flying hotspots in first deployment of ABMS

State Dept. adds generations of fallen diplomats' names to memorial wall

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

How users drove GSA’s design of new acquisition platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up