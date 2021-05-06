CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago suburb set to pay reparations, but not all on board

Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her

Arrested youth detention center worker was fired, rehired

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not seeking reelection

Florida gov signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’

Colorado GOP lawmaker who used racist term is reprimanded

Biden’s plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters

EXPLAINER: Why patents on COVID vaccines are so contentious

Judge alters “red flag” process after Indiana FedEx shooting

Alabama Legislature drops resistance, OKs medical marijuana

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House committee moves ahead with USPS reform bill DeJoy approves

More resources for IRS won’t fix decade of problems ‘overnight’ — but it’s a start

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

CISA to pilot secure cloud instance in response to SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up