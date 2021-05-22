AP Top U.S. News at 11:34 p.m. EDT

MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
The Associated Press

May 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

New voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

With more border crossers, US groups seek to stem deaths

Black man’s death fuels debate over police shooting at cars

Las Vegas officials hold pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club

Mississippi’s last abortion clinic at center of US debate

As US schools resume testing, large numbers are opting out

Virgin Galactic rocket ship ascends from New Mexico

