SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — AP source: Pac-12 Conference hires sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff from MGM Resorts as next commissioner.

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — AP source: Pac-12 Conference hires sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff from MGM Resorts as next commissioner.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.