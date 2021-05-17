CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Anne Arundel Co. Schools relax guidelines | DC pools reopen | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
American Airlines jet returns to San Jose after engine issue

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 5:07 PM

SAN JOSE (AP) — Federal officials say an American Airlines plane returned to the main San Jose airport shortly after takeoff on Monday after pilots reported an issue with one of the plane’s two engines.

The airline said the pilots shut down the engine after an indicator light came on.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident.

American Airlines flight 2049 took off for Phoenix but circled and returned to Mineta San Jose International Airport shortly after takeoff. The airline said the plane landed safely and taxied to the terminal, and no one was injured.

There were 112 passengers and five crew members on board the Airbus A320. The two engines on the 20-year-old jet were made by International Aero Engines, a joint venture of Pratt & Whitney and German and Japanese companies.

In February, a Pratt & Whitney engine shed pieces of the housing over Denver during a United flight. American said no parts broke or separated in Monday’s incident.

