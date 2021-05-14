CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
A look at big settlements in US police killings

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 4:40 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city’s $10 million settlement is just the latest big payout in recent years over the killing of Black people by white officers. On Friday, the city of Columbus announced the settlement with the family of Andre Hill, a Black man who was fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer in December. It was in March when the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to George Floyd’s family. Their attorney called it the largest pretrial civil rights settlement ever. Some settlements in police killings are kept private. Often a settlement includes money but specifies there’s no admission of guilt. 

