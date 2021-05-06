CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Suspect arrested in 6-year-old San Antonio girl’s killing

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 8:18 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police have charged a 23-year-old man with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl at a San Antonio car club meetup.

Andrew Rey Elizondo, an acquaintance of the child’s mother, was arrested Monday afternoon in the Sunday night shooting, Police Chief William McManus said. It was unclear from online jail records if Elizondo had an attorney.,

According to police, a dispute broke out and the girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. McManus said the girl’s mother was grazed in the back by a bullet, but the shooting was not a case of domestic violence.

The child went to a San Antonio hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

