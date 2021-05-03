MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » National News » 3 police officers wounded…

3 police officers wounded in suburban Dallas shooting

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 11:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Three officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night while answering a report of a suicidal person in a Dallas suburb, police said.

The three officers were responding to a 911 call about 7 p.m. Wednesday at a house in a Flower Mound residential neighborhood about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. According to a police statement, they were trying to contact the man, who was alone in the house, when gunfire erupted from inside.

The officers returned fire, but police have had no contact with the man since a standoff ensued. Two officers were taken to hospitals in stable condition, while the third was treated at the scene of the shooting and cleared.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House committee passes bill to prevent another Schedule F executive order from happening

Navy transitioning more than 200K users to new online collaboration platform next week

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

More top officials say DoD needs to stop overclassifying, call it a vestige of the Cold War

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up