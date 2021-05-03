MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » National News » 3 people were killed…

3 people were killed and 3 others were injured in a shooting at an Ohio bar

Alta Spells, CNN

May 23, 2021, 6:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people were killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at an Ohio bar early Sunday morning, the Youngstown Police Department said.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown shortly after 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting, police said.

Victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police did not know the conditions of the victims.

Youngstown police Lt. Frank Rutherford said authorities are trying to interview a large number of possible witnesses.

No details were released on any possible suspects, and the motive was not immediately clear.

Correction: The number of non-fatal injuries has been revised downward to three after Youngstown Police released updated information.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Are military domestic abuse cases next to get a prosecution overhaul?

‘Every day is different' — State Dept. IT fellows get unique start to Foreign Service careers

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

Senate confirms Wormuth as first female Army secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up