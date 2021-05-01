CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » 1 killed, suspect caught…

1 killed, suspect caught in shooting at U.S. customs office

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 12:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man was fatally shot outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration Services building in central Florida on Monday, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

The shooting happened in an office park in south Orlando, police said.

A man and a woman were entering the immigration office when another man drove up and confronted them. The suspect fired a weapon, striking the man who died at the scene, said Lt. Diego Toruno, a spokesman for the Orlando Police Department.

The woman managed to escape. The suspect drove off and was pursued by a responding police officer into neighboring Osceola County, where he was arrested, Toruno said.

Investigators were trying to figure out what relationships the people involved might have had with each other. “We’re working on that right now,” Toruno said. No identities were released immediately.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up