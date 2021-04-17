CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » What? What? City bans…

What? What? City bans use of loud, gas-powered leaf blowers

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 1:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest city is banning the use of loud, gas-powered leaf blowers.

The City Council passed a phased-in ban this week, the Burlington Free Press reported. It mandates moving to quieter electric-powered leaf blowers, which will be required for all municipal departments in August.

All businesses and Burlington residents will be required to comply by the end of May 2022.

Gas-powered blowers operate at 90 decibels, which can cause hearing damage after two hours of exposure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And gas engines contribute to air pollution in residential neighborhoods.

The ordinance restricts the noise of electric leaf blowers to 65 decibels, which, according to the CDC, is about as loud as a typical washing machine, the newspaper reported.

The restrictions for businesses or landowners that service 10 or more city properties go into effect on Sept. 6. The rules take effect on Dec. 31 for smaller businesses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up