CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Warrant: Drug buys recorded…

Warrant: Drug buys recorded weeks before Black man shot dead

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A search warrant being served when deputies shot and killed a Black man in North Carolina says that investigators used information from an informant, including recordings of drug buys, according to court documents released Monday.

The search warrant has been cited as the reason that deputies came to Andrew Brown Jr.’s house last Wednesday. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said that deputies shot and killed Brown while serving drug-related search and arrest warrants but released few other details. An eyewitness account and emergency scanner traffic indicates that Brown was driving away and may have been shot in the back.

The search warrant released Monday offers new details. The warrant obtained by the Pasquotank County sheriff’s office and signed by a local judge said that an investigator in nearby Dare County was told by the informant that the person had been purchasing crack cocaine and other drugs for over a year from Brown. The warrant said that in March, local narcotics officers used the informant to conduct controlled purchases of methamphetamine and cocaine on two separate occasions. The warrant says both buys were recorded.

Previously disclosed arrest warrants from Dare County included charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and methamphetamine against Brown.

His shooting death has prompted days of protests, with demonstrators calling for transparency. Seven deputies are on leave over the shooting, and the State Bureau of Investigation is probing it.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up