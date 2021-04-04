Viola Davis, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ among SAG Awards winners

List of winners for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented Sunday in a virtual ceremony:
MOVIES
Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Female actor: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Supporting female actor: Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”
Cast: “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
TELEVISION
Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much is True.”
Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Female actor in a comedy series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek.”
Ensemble in a drama series: “The Crown”
Ensemble in a comedy series: “Schitt’s Creek”
Television stunt ensemble: “The Mandalorian”
Film stunt ensemble: “Wonder Woman 1984”
___
Online: http://www.sagawards.org/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.