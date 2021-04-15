CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'No arm left behind' in Maryland | DC seeks registration volunteers | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » US jobless claims sink…

US jobless claims sink to 576,000, a post-COVID low, as layoffs ease with economy improving

The Associated Press

April 15, 2021, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims sink to 576,000, a post-COVID low, as layoffs ease with economy improving.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Data gathering for Veterans Affairs investigations is an ‘iterative process’

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up