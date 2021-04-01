CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » National News » US jobless claims rise…

US jobless claims rise to 719,000 as some employers keep cutting jobs amid pandemic

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims rise to 719,000 as some employers keep cutting jobs amid pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

DHS launching 60-day cyber sprints ahead of upcoming executive order

Employees give federal HR services low marks

Air Force trying to diversify its largely white, male pilot corps with new strategy

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up