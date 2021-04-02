WASHINGTON (AP) — US added a robust 916,000 jobs in March as hiring surged in sign of strengthening economy.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 2, 2021, 8:31 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US added a robust 916,000 jobs in March as hiring surged in sign of strengthening economy.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.