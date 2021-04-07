CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Son of slain jeweler…

Son of slain jeweler pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The son of a slain Texas jeweler was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday after admitting he hired someone to kill his father.

Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy, 22, entered a guilty plea to a murder charge during a virtual court hearing. His attorneys in a statement said he accepts full responsibility for his role in his father’s death, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Shaughnessy’s family members said in a statement that they were unsatisfied with the plea agreement.

“It would be our hope that you are never released from prison,” the family wrote. “We understand this plea but are not happy about it.”

Nicolas Shaughnessy and his now ex-wife, Jaclyn Alexa Edison, were arrested on a count of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder in May 2018.

They were charged with hiring people to kill Shaughnessy’s parents, Ted and Corey Shaughnessy, who were in the bedroom of the Travis County home during the break-in.

Ted Shaughnessy was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a hallway. Corey Shaughnessy returned fire until she ran out of ammunition and hid in a closet to call 911, authorities said.

Detectives did not find signs of forced entry into the home, except for one that had been opened in Nicolas Shaughnessy’s bedroom. Detectives discovered he would receive $2 million in the event of his parents’ death.

Arieon Smith, 23, one of several suspects in the case, also pleaded guilty to murder in the same hearing and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD is still unbalanced on readiness, but is it trying to do too much?

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

Inglis, Easterly tapped for cyber leadership roles at White House, CISA

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up