Skier survives 1,000-foot tumble down Mount Washington

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A skier survived a fall of 1,000 feet down a slope of Mount Washington, though it took rescuers several hours to evacuate him to safety.

The Concord Monitor reports 61-year-old Arild Hestvik had climbed the steep slope of a chute on Saturday in preparation to ski down.

He told rescuers his boot came out of the ski’s bindings before he had started down, and he fell the length of the slope.

Rescuers requested help from an emergency helicopter, but it could not land because of tree cover.

Hestvik had injuries but was stable.

Rescuers eventually carried him out and took him to a hospital.

