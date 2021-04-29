CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Shots fired at South Carolina home; 1 arrest made

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 6:42 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A man who fired shots as police arrived at a South Carolina home to investigate a domestic violence call was arrested Thursday, hours after the start of a massive air and ground search for him, authorities said.

Terry Brady was taken into custody about three hours after the shooting, Horry County Police said in a statement.

One person was injured and was treated at the scene by paramedics, authorities said.

Police earlier called the incident near Conway an active shooter situation and asked people to stay away. They had urged people living in the area to remain indoors while the search was underway.

Firefighters put out a small blaze at the home where the shots were fired, investigators said.

Police haven’t announced any charges against Brady.

