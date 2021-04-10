CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Severe storm drops large…

Severe storm drops large hail on coastal Alabama city

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 9:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A cluster of severe storms swept across Southern states early Saturday, dropping large hail on a coastal Alabama city.

Images shared by news outlets showed car windshields shattered by hail about as large as baseballs in Orange Beach.

Storms also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.

Some flooding was reported. Several thousand customers lost power overnight, according to utility tracking website poweroutage.us.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up