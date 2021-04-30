CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Sentence stands in death of elderly couple hit by carjacker

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 6:40 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refuse to alter the sentence of a carjacker who killed an elderly New Jersey couple when he crashed a stolen vehicle into their car.

Stephen Goodman was sentenced as a habitual offender to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 deaths of 77-year-old John Simon and his 92-year-old wife, Irma.

The judge on Thursday rejected Goodman’s claim that a prior federal conviction for possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony did not qualify as a violent felony under state law for purposes of declaring him a habitual offender.

