Sentence stands in death of elderly couple hit by carjacker

A Delaware judge has refuse to alter the sentence of a carjacker who killed an elderly New Jersey couple when he crashed a stolen vehicle into their car.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refuse to alter the sentence of a carjacker who killed an elderly New Jersey couple when he crashed a stolen vehicle into their car.

Stephen Goodman was sentenced as a habitual offender to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 deaths of 77-year-old John Simon and his 92-year-old wife, Irma.

The judge on Thursday rejected Goodman’s claim that a prior federal conviction for possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony did not qualify as a violent felony under state law for purposes of declaring him a habitual offender.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.