School funding suit prompts Delaware property reassessments

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 6:51 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Officials in Delaware’s southernmost county have agreed to reassess property values for the first time in nearly half a century.

The Sussex County Council voted Tuesday to undertake the reassessment to settle a school funding lawsuit filed against the state and all three county governments in 2018.

Officials in New Castle and Kent counties also have reached settlements in the lawsuit by agreeing to conduct their own countywide property reassessments.

State officials also settled with the plaintiffs last year by promising to provide tens of millions of dollars in new funding aimed at improving academic performance among disadvantaged students.

