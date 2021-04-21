San Antonio police fatally shoot suspect in backyard slaying

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio fatally shot a man who had earlier killed a man working in…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio fatally shot a man who had earlier killed a man working in a shed outside his home, the city’s police chief said.

San Antonio officers responded Tuesday night to a home after a 49-year-old man went into the shed and killed Bobby Borrego, 49, Police Chief William McManus said.

“A person drove up, went into the shed, and shot him and killed him right there,” McManus said.

Borrego’s wife opened fire on the man, but it was unclear if the man was struck, the police chief said. The man started shooting at arriving officers who returned fire, killing him, McManus said.

Police have not yet released the gunman’s name, and McManus said authorities don’t yet have a motive for the shooting of the homeowner.

Earlier Tuesday night, an armed man reportedly aboard a San Antonio transit bus was shot and killed after two transit police officers called to the bus confronted him. It was not immediately clear what precipitated the shooting, said transit Police Chief Mark Witherell. The identities of the armed men and the responding officers have not been released.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.