CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Police: Texas woman confesses…

Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 5:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday.

Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1.

Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

Police said officers went to her apartment and found both girls dead.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves said that McDonald believed she killed the girls by smothering, but the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

He said they were still trying to determine what led to McDonald killing her children.

“We might not ever know the why because there’s not going to be a definition or a reason that would ever justify the murder of two small children,” Reeves said.

McDonald was being held in Irving jail on no bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for McDonald who could comment on the allegations.

Reeves said police had been to McDonald’s apartment previously but that he could not give details due to the nature of the calls “and the privacy that’s required by those.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Step increases are 'nearly automatic' for most federal employees, MSPB says

Demand for post office services remains high, but USPS plan looks to cut hours

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Tough decisions lie ahead for VA, as EHR usability problems persist

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up