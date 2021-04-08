Police release name of girl, 16, who died in ATV crash

The former owner of an assisted living facility in Virginia has been charged with fleecing the government out of more than $800,000.

LEWES, Del. —The former owner of an assisted living facility in Virginia has been charged with fleecing the government out of more than $800,000.

The Delaware State News reported Thursday that Margaret Browne, 16, of Rehoboth Beach, died Tuesday.

Master Cpl. Heather Pepper of the Delaware State Police said the ATV was traveling at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control on a private driveway.

Four other teenagers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The vehicle has two front seats and an open utility bed in the rear.

State police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.