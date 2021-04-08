CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police release name of girl, 16, who died in ATV crash

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 10:48 AM

The Delaware State News reported Thursday that Margaret Browne, 16, of Rehoboth Beach, died Tuesday.

Master Cpl. Heather Pepper of the Delaware State Police said the ATV was traveling at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control on a private driveway.

Four other teenagers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The vehicle has two front seats and an open utility bed in the rear.

State police are still investigating the crash.

