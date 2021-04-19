CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Look inside Tysons mass vaccination site | Md. factory halts vaccine production | DC to offer testing at libraries | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police: Man shot by Portland police had replica handgun

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 8:52 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man fatally shot in a Portland city park on Friday by police had a replica gun, authorities said Monday.

Officers were sent to Lents Park on Saturday morning after someone reported that a man, later identified as 46-year-old Robert Douglas Delgado, was quick-drawing and holding what looked like a handgun, the Portland Police Bureau said in a news release with a timeline of the incident.

Police said the first officer arrived at 9:36 a.m. with others arriving shortly after, and that at 9:40 a.m. officers reported Delgado had been shot and was down. Police haven’t said what happened before he was shot. Delgado was shot by an officer from about 90 feet (27 meters) away, police said.

Two officers fired a 40mm device that shoots non-lethal projectiles, and one officer fired a gun, police said.

An ambulance was called and by 9:48 a.m. officers were performing CPR on Delgado, who died of a single gunshot wound, police said.

Police previously identified the officer who fired his gun as Zachary Delong. He is on paid administrative leave, authorities said.

Authorities also clarified over the weekend that Delgado was not a person experiencing mental distress whose behavior prompted calls to police, as was previously reported.

The police investigation into the shooting was hampered Friday by a crowd of “fairly aggressive people” who showed up at the park after the shooting.

