Police: Kentucky mother charged in death of 10-year-old son

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 10:43 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mother was charged with murder early Wednesday after police found the body of her 10-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle, authorities said.

Louisville Police officers went to the home of Kaitlin R. Higgins Tuesday night after a caller reported seeing her with a gun and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket, according to news outlets, which cited an arrest report.

They found Higgins, 28, on the porch and blood on the steps before opening the vehicle’s trunk and finding the child’s body, the arrest citation said.

Higgins told police she shot her son after trying to cut out his tongue, the citation said.

Higgins was arrested early Wednesday and also faces a charge of tampering with evidence, according to court records, which did not list a defense attorney.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

