Official: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 6:51 AM

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin killed three people and seriously injured two others early Sunday, a sheriff’s department official said.

The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said.

The suspected shooter was not immediately captured. Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident,” and authorities didn’t believe the general public was in danger.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, Wright said.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

This story was corrected to reflect a sheriff’s department spokesperson, not a police spokesperson, confirmed the shooting.

