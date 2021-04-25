CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Officers kill man in…

Officers kill man in body armor who drove into LA police car

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police were investigating Sunday after officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor who drove his car into a police cruiser on a busy Hollywood thoroughfare.

The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene on Sunset Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened after officers responding to a call were cut off by a car in front of their vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

The driver hit his brakes and then backed into the police cruiser, Aguilar said. The man then exited his car wearing body armor and holding his right hand behind his back, she said.

“The officers gave him commands, which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying ‘3… 2… 1’ as he started to pull his hand from his back to the front,” Aguilar said.

Officers opened fire and the man was struck by gunfire, police said. No weapon was found.

The dark-colored sedan the man had been driving was covered in decals spelling out messages such as “new world order,” “governments of deception” and “women rule,” along with the numbers 333 and 666, according to video from local TV station KTLA.

The officers were wearing body cameras and the shooting was captured on video, Officer Mike Lopez said Sunday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up