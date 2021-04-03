CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
NYC mayor candidate Yang back campaigning after kidney stone

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 12:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has resumed campaigning a day after going to the hospital for a kidney stone.

Yang’s campaign said that on Saturday he planned to visit an Easter egg hunt at the Queens County Farm and meet with campaign volunteers at Open Streets locations in Brooklyn.

Yang, 46, went to the emergency room Friday after experiencing abdominal pain, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said. All of Yang’s campaign events for Friday were canceled. The stone eventually passed, he said.

Yang’s wife, Evelyn, tweeted an update from the hospital on Friday, noting it was the same hospital where both of their children were born.

“Andrew is doing well on meds, with the best care team ever,” she wrote. “We are joking about how this kidney stone is our third baby. Apparently it’s the closest men can get to labor. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Yang, who campaigned unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is one of more than two dozen candidates who have filed papers to run in the June 22 Democratic primary to succeed the city’s term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In February, Yang tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined for about two weeks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

