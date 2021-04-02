CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » National News » North Dakota governor declares…

North Dakota governor declares wildfire emergency

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 5:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday declared a statewide fire emergency after a wildfire in Billings County caused the city of Medora to be evacuated.

Burgum said the North Dakota National Guard would deploy two Black Hawk helicopters to assist in battling the blaze. Multiple agencies responded to the fire. Interstate 94 was also temporarily closed.

The state has seen a growing number of wildfires with extreme drought conditions across the state. Burgum had placed the National Guard on standby earlier Thursday.

The National Drought Mitigation Center report shows nearly half the state is seeing drought conditions. The North Dakota Forest Service has tracked than 140 wildfires that have burned over 46 square miles (120 square kilometers) in total.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

Army’s top R&D command charts a course for post-pandemic telework

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

CISA gives agencies 90 days to further harden networks against Microsoft email threat

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up