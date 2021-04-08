CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Moderate earthquake widely felt throughout central Alaska

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 1:43 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moderate earthquake Thursday was widely felt throughout the central portion of Alaska, including the state’s largest city, nearly 200 miles (322 kilometers) away from the epicenter.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, and was located at a depth of about 48 miles (78 kilometers).

The quake, which was recorded at 9:10 a.m. AKDT, was centered about 25 miles (41 kilometers) southeast of Denali National Park and Preserve. The park entrance is about 240 miles north of Anchorage.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The National Tsunami Warning Center says a tsunami was not expected.

