CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes…

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 11:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake gave the Los Angeles area a jolt before dawn Monday.

The 4:44 a.m. quake was centered in the Inglewood area east of Los Angeles International Airport, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It also was relatively deep, at 12 miles (19.9 kilometers).

The USGS said light shaking was reported across the greater metropolitan area and no significant damage was expected.

“Would have been felt by most people awake in LA,” veteran seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted.

A magnitude 3.3 tremor was the largest of several foreshocks, and a series of small aftershocks followed.

“The aftershocks are normal,” Jones said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

$715B defense budget takes flak from left and right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up