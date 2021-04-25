CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Man wearing body armor killed by police after confrontation

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 1:08 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police said officers killed a man wearing body armor Saturday after he backed his vehicle into a police car and confronted the officers.

The shooting happened at 2:37 p.m., after officers in Hollywood responding to a call were cut off by a vehicle in front of them on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

The driver hit his brakes and backed into the police car, Aguilar said.

“At that time the driver of that vehicle exited as did the driver and passenger of the police car. The driver of that car that had reversed back into the police officer was wearing body armor and was holding his right hand behind his back,” Aguilar said. “The officers gave him commands which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying 3… 2… 1… as he started to pull his hand from his back to the front.”

The man was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The KNBC TV station said there was blood on Sunset Boulevard as the body was being covered up with a white sheet.

The TV station reported that a black vehicle with several stickers had its back bumper making contact with a LAPD vehicle, and that vehicle had a damaged driver’s-side window.

