Man shot at his home two weeks ago killed in second shooting

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 2:37 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who survived a shooting in front of his house was shot to death two weeks later while he sat on his porch, police said.

Winston-Salem police said Demar Marquis Floyd, 27, was sitting on his porch Saturday night when the suspects drove by his house and opened fire, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said several children were inside the house but were not hurt, and added that bullets also struck two other homes, but no one else was injured.

On March 26, someone drove past Floyd’s house and opened fire, hitting him in the torso, according to police, who said Floyd couldn’t provide investigators with any additional information and no witnesses could describe the vehicle.

Winston-Salem police are investigating, but so far, no arrests have been made. Police said the two shootings are connected but provided no other information about the possible connection.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

