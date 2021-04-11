Man charged with murder in Missouri convenience store attack

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one person and the wounding…

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one person and the wounding of three more at a convenience store in a small southern Missouri town.

Christopher Lindley of Thayer, Missouri, was charged with first-degree murder and criminal action in the shooting at the Snappy Mart store in Koshkonong, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release late Saturday. He is being held without bond.

Authorities said Lindley walked into the convenience store around 5:15 a.m. Saturday and started firing with a handgun. Koshkonong is a town of about 200 people near the Missouri-Arkansas state line.

Oregon County Sheriff Eric King said Lindley knew at least one of the victims, but that his motive in the shooting is unclear. Three of the victims, including the person who died, were from out of state. Several witnesses inside the store were not hurt.

The three injured people are being treated at hospitals in Springfield, Missouri. They remained in critical condition on Sunday.

