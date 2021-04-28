CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Man charged in deaths…

Man charged in deaths of 3 people found in submerged car

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 8:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was charged with capital murder in the deaths of a Georgia woman and two children whose bodies were found inside a car that was partially submerged in a lake, state police said.

Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, of Clayton was arrested after being released from a hospital, according to a statement by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

McGhee was taken by air ambulance to Southeast Health in Dothan after a passerby found a sedan containing the bodies of Remona Hudson and two children, all from Cuthbert, Georgia, in Lake Eufaula early Monday. Police in Alabama and Georgia worked on the case, the news release said.

Authorities have not released the names of the children, but coroners said the three victims all lived in the same house in Cuthbert, which is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the lake.

Court records were not available Wednesday to show whether McGhee had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden signs $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

From months to minutes: VA platform connecting homeless veterans with services more quickly

USPS speeds up plans to get 138 package-sorting machines running ahead of holiday season

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up