CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Man accused of leaving…

Man accused of leaving impeachment manager vulgar voicemails

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man accused of leaving a series of vulgar voicemails at the Pennsylvania district office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean as she worked as an impeachment manager in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Stephen M. Cilurso, of Aldan, Pennsylvania, was arraigned last week on a misdemeanor and summary charge of harassment. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 22.

Montgomery County detectives traced 19 voicemails in February to Cilurso’s number, authorities said.

Cilurso left the last voicemail after detectives told him to stop calling Dean, authorities said.

Court papers did not list a lawyer for Cilurso, 68, and he did not respond to a message Monday at his listed telephone number.

In a transcript of the voicemails in court papers, Cilurso used vulgar, graphic and sexually explicit language, repeatedly talked about rape, Dean’s role as an impeachment manager, Dean’s granddaughter and the far-right group the Proud Boys, whose members have been charged with conspiracy and accused of working together during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

At one point, he says, “God will make you pay.”

In court papers, Detective Vincent Higgins wrote that Cilurso told him that he is a Trump supporter and sometimes he drinks, watches TV and gets angry.

But, he told Higgins, he is not “out to harm anybody.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

Some lawmakers want to rethink military benefits as some service member families go hungry

More federal contracts go to small businesses under Biden’s 2022 budget

$715B defense budget takes flak from left and right

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up