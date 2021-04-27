Large-capacity magazines ban clears Delaware House committee

A Democratic proposal to outlaw high-capacity firearm magazines in Delaware cleared a House committee on Tuesday and will be sent to the full House.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democratic proposal to outlaw high-capacity firearm magazines in Delaware cleared a House committee on Tuesday and will be sent to the full House.

The measure passed the committee on a strict party line vote after clearing the Senate earlier this month with no Republican support.

The legislation outlaws the sale or possession of magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds. Supporters claim it can help prevent mass shootings and save lives.

Opponents argue that the bill will be ignored by criminals who flout existing gun control laws and will do nothing to stem gun violence in Wilmington.

