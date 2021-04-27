CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Large-capacity magazines ban clears…

Large-capacity magazines ban clears Delaware House committee

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 5:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democratic proposal to outlaw high-capacity firearm magazines in Delaware cleared a House committee on Tuesday and will be sent to the full House.

The measure passed the committee on a strict party line vote after clearing the Senate earlier this month with no Republican support.

The legislation outlaws the sale or possession of magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds. Supporters claim it can help prevent mass shootings and save lives.

Opponents argue that the bill will be ignored by criminals who flout existing gun control laws and will do nothing to stem gun violence in Wilmington.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

Union leaders say staffing shortages are stretching their agencies thin

OMB tells agencies how they can win some of the $1B in the Technology Modernization Fund

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up