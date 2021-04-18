WASHINGTON (AP) — Half of U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, CDC says.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 18, 2021, 2:08 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Half of U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, CDC says.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.