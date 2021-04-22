CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Correction: George Floyd-Officer Trial-Other Deaths story

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 11:49 AM

In a story April 21, 2021, about how the verdict in the George Floyd case in Minneapolis still leaves unanswered difficult questions about law enforcement’s use of force and systemic racism in policing. The Associated Press erroneously reported the charge against former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter. Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, not second-degree murder, in the shooting of Daunte Wright.

