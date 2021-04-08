CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Georgia Lt. Gov. unlikely…

Georgia Lt. Gov. unlikely to run again after taking on Trump

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 12:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor is unlikely to run for a second term, his chief of staff said Thursday, after he was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly contradict former President Donald Trump’s false claims about fraud in the November election.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan may instead take on a greater role with GOP 2.0, a group he co-founded that is trying to help shape the party’s path forward in the post-Trump era, said Duncan’s chief of staff, John Porter.

Duncan has yet to make a final decision, Porter said.

Speaking out against Trump has given Duncan a national platform and won plaudits from moderates and even some Democrats. But it has also made him a target among the conservative base of the Republican Party, with some vowing to back a primary challenger against him.

Elected in 2018, Duncan became one of the first and most prominent Republicans in Georgia to break with Trump and the state Republican Party by pushing back on Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud in a series of interviews on national television. Duncan said misinformation spread by Trump would hurt Republicans’ chances in two U.S. Senate runoffs held in January, which Democrats went on to sweep, giving them control of the chamber.

Duncan has also broken with other Republicans over changes to Georgia’s election laws that sprang from Trump’s false claims. In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Duncan criticized a sweeping new election bill signed into law last month, calling parts of it “punitive.”

The law adds restrictions to mail voting, strips the secretary of state from being chair of the state election board and gives the GOP-controlled board the ability to remove and replace local election officials, among many other provisions.

“This is really the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump,” Duncan said.

In early March, Duncan refused to preside over a state Senate debate on a GOP-backed proposal that would have severely limited who can vote absentee by mail, instead watching it on a TV in his office. The provision was not included in the final version of the bill that became law.

Trump lost Georgia’s presidential contest to Democrat Joe Biden by more than 12,000 votes but quickly mounted a campaign to overturn the results.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has also been a critic of Trump’s efforts to subvert the election results and has said repeatedly that the election was free and fair. Raffensperger, who is running for reelection, is already being challenged by a candidate backed by Trump.

A website for GOP 2.0, describes it as “an independent movement that brings a fresh and reasoned approach to creating Republican majorities,” with a focus on policy, empathy and tone.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Duncan’s interview with CNN was on Wednesday, not Thursday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

COVID vaccine access for feds varies among agencies

DoD will release document highlighting military needs in 5G, software and data this spring

HHS QSMO sees $6B more in grants handled through shared services this year

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up