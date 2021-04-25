LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frances McDormand wins best actress Academy Award for her performance in ‘Nomadland’.
April 25, 2021, 11:13 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frances McDormand wins best actress Academy Award for her performance in ‘Nomadland’.
